ACT 1978 review: A social thriller that leaves you with moist eyes

To be fair, Act 1978 doesn’t have many surprises till its final 30 minutes of disclosures, because the trailer reveals it all, focusing on a pregnant woman with a bomb strapped to her body holding a government office and its employees as hostages. The film begins on a calm note introducing its key characters and the format appears to be of a stage play, with every actor taking his or her marked place on the stage (location).

The initial developments also make you recall the satirical TV series Office-Office with Pankaj Kapur going from one officer’s desk to another requesting for his work. Here the same is presented as a social thriller with the protagonist taking on the path of Naseeruddin Shah in A Wednesday using a pistol and a bomb, holding all the officers as hostages.

However, it still works as this is a common issue and the pain has been felt by almost every person interacting with the uninterested officers delaying the files for the obvious reason. The film also keeps you engrossed through its well-written dialogues, superfine cinematography, a subtle background score, and the suspense element remaining intact followed by some shocking revelations, showcasing the dark, ugly reality of our corrupt system.