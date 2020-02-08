'Acid attack victim didn't accept attacker's proposal': Kangana's sister slams Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 'Shikhara'

A woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community broke down and lashed out at director Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching his film 'Shikara'. The director tried to justify his version of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus by saying, "truth has two faces." This didn't go down well with Twitterati and Vidhu is once again receiving flak for his controversial statements. #JustifylikeChopra made it's way to the Twitter trends as netizens mocked the director.
Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an avid user of the micro-blogging website weighed in on the same and lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra.
Rangoli who's an acid attack survivor wrote, "@vvcfilms absolutely right..Truth: A man threw acid on me because I refused his proposal..Chopra : I caused great pain to the criminal by not accepting his proposal he had to burn me #justifyLikeChopra"
This comes after a woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community broke down and lashed out at director Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching his film 'Shikara' at a theatre here where he had come to get a firsthand public review of the film on Friday.
The woman alleged that Chopra commercialised the entire issue of Kashmiri Pandit exodus of 1990s and did not portray the actual suffering of the community including the genocide, mass rapes and mass murders committed by Islamic radical groups in his film.
Here's the video:
This isn't the first time Vidhu has made a controversial statement. During the promotions of 'Shikara', the director had compared the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits to a fallout between two friends.
The period-drama 'Shikara' which is a love story that revolves around the true event of the mass exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the valley was released across the country on Friday, February 7.
With inputs from ANI.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)