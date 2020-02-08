'Acid attack victim didn't accept attacker's proposal': Kangana's sister slams Vidhu Vinod Chopra for 'Shikhara'

A woman belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community broke down and lashed out at director Vidhu Vinod Chopra after watching his film 'Shikara'. The director tried to justify his version of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus by saying, "truth has two faces." This didn't go down well with Twitterati and Vidhu is once again receiving flak for his controversial statements. #JustifylikeChopra made it's way to the Twitter trends as netizens mocked the director.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, an avid user of the micro-blogging website weighed in on the same and lashed out at Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Rangoli who's an acid attack survivor wrote, "@vvcfilms absolutely right..Truth: A man threw acid on me because I refused his proposal..Chopra : I caused great pain to the criminal by not accepting his proposal he had to burn me #justifyLikeChopra"