'Accountable to Allah and not His creation': Zaira Wasim reacts to backlash over Quran verse on locust attack

Former Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim had deleted her Twitter and Instagram accounts, after being heavily trolled for quoting from the Quran, while talking about locust attacks. After making a comeback on social media, Zaira justified her now-deleted tweet and said that it was 'completely taken out of context.'

After Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah mocked her for her views, Zaira posted a lengthy note on Twitter that read: "While I too agree making claims like 'this is wrath or a curse' when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as It’s a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land* is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone."

She added, "My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I’m not even going to explain, for I’m only accountable to Allah and not His creation."