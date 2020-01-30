'Abusing power to harass vulnerable newcomers': Tanushree Dutta urges Bollywood to boycott Ganesh Acharya

Former actress Tanushree Dutta feels that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion comes a day after assistant choreographer Divya Kotian filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch pornography.

"It's time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable newcomers in the industry," Tanushree said.

She has in the past accused Acharya of being 'complacent' in her #metoo allegations against her "Horn Ok Pleassss" co-star Nana Patekar.

"Even though Ganesh Acharya was party to all the harrassment I faced on 'Horn OK Pleassss' set, he went on to spoil my name and reputation thereafter, the leading men and heroes of Bollywood continued to work with him and give him film after film," she added.

Recalling her ordeal, Tanushree wrote: "Nobody had any regard for me and how much I had suffered psychologically and financially because of the turmoil I went through because of these people. I left the industry because I was so scarred and hurt over the atrocious treatment meted out to me on Horn Ok Please set."