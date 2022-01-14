'Absolutely untrue': Akshay Kumar rubbishes rumours of attending event in Lucknow

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday took to Twitter to refute rumours of him attending an event in Lucknow as a chief guest.

Responding to a fan tweet noticed by the actor, that said “Akshay would be arriving in Lucknow for an event”, Akshay wrote, “As much as I would love to visit Lucknow soon, this news is absolutely untrue.”

Meanwhile, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Akshay Kumar extended his heartfelt greetings to everyone.

Taking to Instagram, Akshay posted a picture of him flying a kite. Alongside the image, he penned a beautiful message for all. He asked everyone to never lose hope in their life.

"'Meethe gud me mil gaye til...udhi patang aur khil gaye dil'..May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakar ke rakhna (just hold onto the thread of hope)," he wrote.

In the image, Akshay can be seen sporting a peach-coloured shirt and blue jeans while holding onto the kite spool.

(With ANI inputs)

