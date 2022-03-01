‘Absolutely ridiculous’: Gauahar Khan slams news report about her crush on Farhan Akhtar, tiff with Shibani Dandekar

Actress Gauahar Khan has unleased her wrath on a news report that claimed she had a crush on Farhan Akhtar which led to a tiff between her and Shibani Dandekar.

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala, last month.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities. The couple had been dating for almost three years.

Son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. They got divorced after 16 years of marriage and share two daughters- Shakya and Akira.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Gauahar wrote, “Oh my god! U guys are absolutely ridiculous and filthy, first of all I was asked about how happy I am about them being married in an interview, n asked if I knew about them liking each other on ‘I can do that’, a show we did together, to which I said all contestants were crushing on Farhan, our star host, n how happy I am about them getting married n being together. Talking shit even in a good and joyful moment, disgusting, appalling, and plain wrong. Sick. Please let them have their joy. Won’t explain more on how this sick minds work. Sick.”

Gauahar got married to music composer Ismail Darbar's son Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020.

Meanwhile on work front, she was recently seen in the web series 'Bestseller' as Mayanka.

'Bestseller' is a psychological thriller, which features actors such as Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in prominent roles.

Produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, 'Bestseller' started streaming from February 18 on Prime Video.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:34 AM IST