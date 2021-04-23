'Absolutely false': Actor Tabassum rubbishes death hoax, says 'I'm fine, healthy and with my family'

Veteran actor Tabassum, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has rubbished rumours of her death and assured her fans that she is 'fine and healthy'.

Tabassum, on Friday, took to Twitter and wrote: "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (I'm fine, healthy and with my family because of your good wishes. The rumour that is going on about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you are stay safe inside your homes)."