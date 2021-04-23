'Absolutely false': Actor Tabassum rubbishes death hoax, says 'I'm fine, healthy and with my family'

Veteran actor Tabassum, who recently recovered from COVID-19, has rubbished rumours of her death and assured her fans that she is 'fine and healthy'.
Tabassum, on Friday, took to Twitter and wrote: "Aapki shubhkamnaon ki wajah se main bilkul theek hoon,tandurust hoon aur apne parivaar ke saath hoon. Ye jo rumour phail rahi hai mere baare mein woh bilkul ghalat hai, aur main yeh dua karti hoon ke aap sab bhi apne ghar mein safe rahein (I'm fine, healthy and with my family because of your good wishes. The rumour that is going on about me is absolutely false. I pray that all of you are stay safe inside your homes)."
The actor-talk show host recently recovered from the novel coronavirus. The 76-year-old actor had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and was admitted to a city hospital for treatment.
In a statement shared with PTI, Tabassum Govil son Hoshang said his mother had returned home after testing negative for the virus. Hoshang also shared a picture of the actor being wheeled out of the hospital, flashing a victory sign.
"With the love and blessings of her fans, Tabassum Govil has tested negative and returned home. She has beaten the Covid-19 virus and returned a warrior...God is great," Hoshang said.
Tabassum is best known for hosting the long running Doordarshan show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan.
Earlier, Hoshang had slammed "baseless" rumours that Tabassum was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and said the actor had no underlining medical condition.
Tabassum began her career as a child artiste, working in films like Deedar (1951), where she played the younger version of Nargis and 1952 classic Baiju Bawra, which featured her as the young Meena Kumari.
She also hosts the show Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon, which is based on the Golden Era of Hindi Cinema.
(With inputs from PTI)
