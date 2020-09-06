'Absolutely disgusting': Twitterati slam media mob around Rhea Chakraborty outside NCB office, say 'this must stop'

Two days after the arrest of her younger brother Showik, Rhea Chakraborty on Sunday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning in the drugs case linked to the death of her live-in partner, actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old arrived at the agency's office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area at 12 noon. She was escorted by police personnel. However, in the videos that went viral on social media, the mob of media can be seen thronging at Rhea Chakraborty in a very unruly manner.

After the clip was shared by media outlets on Twitter, netizens called it the 'scariest video on the internet today'.

Reacting to the video, actress Gauhar Khan tweeted, "I haven’t seen the worst of the criminals being treated like this even after being convicted! Let there be a trial !!! Absolutely disgusted with the way the media is treating her!"