Abhishek, Shweta wish mom Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, who is in Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown

As veteran actress Jaya Bachchan ringed into her 72nd birthday, son Abhishek Bachchan wished her by sharing a heartfelt post and revealed that she's in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Member of Parliament, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday away from her family in Dehi due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother by penning down a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you."
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta also wished her mother by sharing a throwback picture on the photo-sharing app. She shared a picture of herself and Abhishek with Jaya and wrote, "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go ...)-happy birthday Mama; I ♥️ U
( with a little help from e e Cummings )"
The Bachchan family had a hilarious banter in the comments section as Navya Nanda commented on her mother's childhood picture saying, "You are daydreaming here also". 'Mamu' Abhishek Bachchan tickled our funny bones with his epic response and wrote, "at least she's not on the phone." To which Shweta Bachchan replied saying, " very funny."
Fans and celebs took to the comments section to extend warm birthday wishes to Jaya. Actor Rahul Khanna wrote, “Happy birthday, Jaya Aunty! Wishing you a wonderful year ahead."
While Ridhima Kapoor Sahani wrote, "Happiest bday Jaya aunty."
Another comment read, "Happiness always to my favourite boss lady! Love ya!"
