Abhishek, Shweta wish mom Jaya Bachchan on her birthday, who is in Delhi due to COVID-19 lockdown

As veteran actress Jaya Bachchan ringed into her 72nd birthday, son Abhishek Bachchan wished her by sharing a heartfelt post and revealed that she's in Delhi due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Member of Parliament, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is celebrating her birthday away from her family in Dehi due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Actor Abhishek Bachchan wished his mother by penning down a sweet birthday wish. He wrote, "As every child will tell you, their favourite word is... MA! Happy Birthday, Ma. Although you are away in Delhi due to the lockdown and we all are here in Mumbai, know that we are thinking of you and carry you in our hearts. I love you."