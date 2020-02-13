Abhishek Bachchan's 'The Big Bull' to hit theatres on October 23

"The Big Bull", featuring Abhishek Bachchan, is set to be released on October 23, the makers announced on Thursday.

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is the story of a man who sold dreams to India.

The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

It also stars Ileana D'Cruz, Nikita Dutta and Soham Shah.

The actor who was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's 2018 romance drama "Manmarziyaan" is currently shooting for 'Bob Biswas'.

The movie, based on a fictional character from Kahaani (2012) - Bob Biswas, a poker-faced contract killer who instantly captured the imagination of people and is to date associated with his trademark line "Nomoshkar, Ek minute”. Abhishek Bachchan who takes on the mantle of essaying Bob Biswas in this spin-off film will be seen in a never seen before avatar, a role for which he had to undergo an extensive physical transformation.

Bob Biswas is being produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Sujoy Ghosh's Bound Script Production. It is expected to release later this year. The film will be directed by debutant Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Her previous short film was chosen for the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2018.

Before "The Big Bull", Abhishek will also be star in Anurag Basu's anthology "Ludo". He will also join the second season of Amazon Prime series "Breathe" this year.

Inputs from PTI and Bollywood Hungama