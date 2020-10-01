Abhishek Bachchan's response to Twitter troll who called him 'jobless' wins hearts

In this social media day and age, it is not unusual to see complete strangers taking potshots at you on Twitter and other such platforms. And while many choose to ignore the often poisonous comments, Abhishek Bachchan has proved time and again that he will not stand for it. The actor does not mince words, often taking down social media trolls who feel the need to comment on his personal or professional life.

On Thursday, as Bachchan reacted with happiness to the news that cinema halls would soon be permitted to reopen with 50% capacity, one Twitter user felt the need to take a jibe at him. "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" the anonymous account asked.

Bachahan however was quick to respond to the jibe. "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."