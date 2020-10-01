Abhishek Bachchan's response to Twitter troll who called him 'jobless' wins hearts

In this social media day and age, it is not unusual to see complete strangers taking potshots at you on Twitter and other such platforms. And while many choose to ignore the often poisonous comments, Abhishek Bachchan has proved time and again that he will not stand for it. The actor does not mince words, often taking down social media trolls who feel the need to comment on his personal or professional life.
On Thursday, as Bachchan reacted with happiness to the news that cinema halls would soon be permitted to reopen with 50% capacity, one Twitter user felt the need to take a jibe at him. "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?" the anonymous account asked.
Bachahan however was quick to respond to the jibe. "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."
While many applauded Bachchan's response, another user asked him how he had recovered from 2008's Drona that had been a disaster at the box office.
Bachchan instantly admitted that he hadn't. "Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy," he added.
Abhishek's comments appear to have resonated with many, who shared his comments had lauded his "graceful and non-arrogant" responses. Others still lauded the actor's recent works, including Netflix's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'.
