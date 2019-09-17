Abhishek Bachchan's next film titled as 'The Big Bull'

A day after Abhishek Bachchan shared that he has started shooting for his next film directed by Kookie Gulati, the actor has revealed the name of the film as "The Big Bull".

Abhishek on Tuesday shared the film's first poster on Twitter and captioned it: "'The Big Bull'. Now filming."

The poster reads: "Abhishek Bachchan in and as 'The Big Bull'. An unreal story."