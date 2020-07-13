Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

Actor Amit Sadh on Monday said he has tested negative for coronavirus and thanked his fans for their prayers.

On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionary COVID-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive.

Abhishek, 44, and Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," Sadh, 37, posted on Twitter on Monday.