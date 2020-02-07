Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' in trouble for violating environmental norms in Kolkata

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, on January 24, announced that Bob Biswas had gone on floors in Kolkata. He shared a picture of a pair of glasses and a Motorola mobile phone that were used by Bob in Kahaani which released in 2012. The film has now landed in trouble for violating environmental norms.

As per reports, the makers of Bob Biswas allegedly continued shooting at Rabindra Sarobar in Kolkata without paying heed to the regulations laid by National Green Tribunal. The makers are facing backlash for cooking inside Sarobar and also using plastic which is banned by the tribunal. The objections have also been raised by Morning Walkers Association of Rabindra Sarobar. When they were questioned, the crew members said that Sujoy Ghosh, the producer, will answer their queries.