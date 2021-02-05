Abhishek Bachchan turns 45: Dad Amitabh Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli extend wishes with unseen pics

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's son Abhishek Bachchan turned 45 on February 5.
Big B shared an adorable post featuring similarities between him and his son.
In the first frame which is a throwback picture, the veteran actor can be seen holding Abhishek's hand and leading him, whereas the second frame shows junior Bachchan holding his dad's hand and doing the same.
Big B captioned the post as, “I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand ..”
Meanwhile, Abhishek's niece and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram and wrote, Happy birthday best friend to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"
Abhishek will next be seen in "Bob Biswas", a spin-off of the 2012 hit, "Kahaani" that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan.
"Bob Biswas" marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.
In the spin off, Abhishek's look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in "Kahaani".
Besides that, he will also be seen in "The Big Bull". Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.