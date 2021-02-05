Abhishek Bachchan turns 45: Dad Amitabh Bachchan, niece Navya Naveli extend wishes with unseen pics

Abhishek will next be seen in "Bob Biswas", a spin-off of the 2012 hit, "Kahaani" that was directed by Sujoy Ghosh and starred Vidya Balan.

"Bob Biswas" marks the directorial debut of Diya Annapurna Ghosh. The film also stars Chitrangda Singh.

In the spin off, Abhishek's look has been created keeping in mind that of noted Bengali cinema actor Saswata Chatterjee, who had played the character of the serial killer Bob Biswas in "Kahaani".

Besides that, he will also be seen in "The Big Bull". Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.