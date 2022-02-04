Abhishek Bachchan to be seen in a shocking, never-seen-before avatar in Anand Pandit's project?

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday on February 5 and veteran producer Anand Pandit says the actor's talent inspires him to think of a shocking, never-seen-before story where the actor can explore a totally new aspect of his histrionics.

Says Pandit, "Even before I worked with Abhishek in 'The Big Bull,' I admired him as an actor but his work ethic and professionalism just blew me away. I also realised that what we have seen of Abhishek's talent is just the tip of the iceberg and I want to cast him in a role he has never done before."

Pandit is exploring many ideas including an out-and-out action avatar in a revenge saga and says, "We have usually seen him playing roles that tap into his gentler side but in films where his characters have been darker, he has excelled as well. Remember 'Yuva'? I want to see him explore this aspect more deeply in a story that brings out a lot more than what his roles have revealed so far. I am sure he will be game for it as he is always ready to go the extra mile and push his boundaries."

