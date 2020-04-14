Abhishek Bachchan teases Farah Khan by asking her to upload workout video

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has pulled filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan's leg saying she should upload her workout video during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Abhishek's jibe comes in the wake of Farah's complaint against several top B-Town celebrities who have been posting fitness videos on social media amid the COVID-19 crisis.

On Tuesday, when Farah posted a couple of fresh tweets, it was Abhishek's turn to tease her about her earlier comments related to celebrity workouts, though this time Farah did not raise the subject.

Farah tweeted: "Pandemic teachings: cupboard full of clothes ,when all i need r 2 outfits.. Nighttime nighty & Daytime nighty."

"Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you."

To this, Abhishek wrote: "Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo!"