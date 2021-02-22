Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled "Dasvi".

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House".

"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.