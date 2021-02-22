Bollywood

Updated on

Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'

By PTI

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled "Dasvi".

Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'
Abhishek Bachchan teams up with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur for 'Dasvi'

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled "Dasvi".

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm "Dasvi" from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for "Pink" and "Batla House".

"From the makers of 'Hindi Medium', 'Angrezi Medium' and 'Bala', comes a hilarious social comedy 'Dasvi' starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the "Ludo" star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

"'Dasvi' shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from "Dasvi", Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller "Bob Biswas" and "The Big Bull", inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in