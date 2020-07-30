Abhishek Bachchan takes cue from father Amitabh, hits back at troll who asked him 'ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, recently gave a sharp reply to an anonymous internet user who wrote to him -- 'I hope you die with this COVID.' Taking cues from his father, Abhishek Bachchan clapped back at a nasty troll on Wednesday.

The 'Breathe Into the Shadows' actor took to Twitter to engage with fans when a troll decided to a jibe at Abhishek by commenting: "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?"

Junior Bachchan had a witty reply to the troll and hit back saying, "Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein."