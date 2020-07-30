Abhishek Bachchan takes cue from father Amitabh, hits back at troll who asked him 'ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, recently gave a sharp reply to an anonymous internet user who wrote to him -- 'I hope you die with this COVID.' Taking cues from his father, Abhishek Bachchan clapped back at a nasty troll on Wednesday.
The 'Breathe Into the Shadows' actor took to Twitter to engage with fans when a troll decided to a jibe at Abhishek by commenting: "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?"
Junior Bachchan had a witty reply to the troll and hit back saying, "Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein."
When the same user replied, "Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha," Abhishek wrote, "I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am."
Impressed by Abhishek Bachchan's witty yet graceful reply to the troll, a user commented, "Despite uncalled personal attack by Parul, you have replied in such a calm and polite manner. Such politeness is rare especially in a celeb family. Glad that you're as humble as your father @SrBachchan. Wishing both of you a speedy recovery. God bless"
"Wah! Amazing sense of humour and positivity. May God bless both of u with speedy recovery! This is an example I will like to tell my children that how one should react to taunts even in difficult situations," wrote another user.
In one of his latest blog post, Amitabh Bachchan highlighted the topic of trolling and called out the people who anonymously troll him by calling him "mahishasur", "charitraheen", "besharam", "behaya" and more.
He wrote the blog on Monday when his daughter-in-law (actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and granddaughter (Aaradhya Bachchan) were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.
While he expressed his gratitude and happiness for them and their recovery in the blog, he mentioned some "anonymous" comment who wrote to him "I hope you die with this COVID" amid these trying times.
Referring to the statement, and to the Internet user, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father's name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live." "If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!," he added.
Inputs from ANI.
