Abhishek Bachchan smitten by Aishwarya Rai in this throwback baby shower picture

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recently shared pictures from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s wedding which went viral on social media. Fan clubs are now sharing picture from Aishwarya’s baby shower and fans can’t keep calm.

A series of photos have been making rounds on social media from the occasion, while the power couple never shared any pictures themselves, netizens are happy to see the unseen pictures now going viral. Aishwarya in the pictures can be seen wearing a gold and mehendi green silk saree with gajra in her hair and embellished gold jewellery. Abhishek on the other hand can be seen wearing matching kurta and salwar.

One of the pictures show Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai applying Teeka on her forehead, while another shows Abhishek helping her out with her gajra. Take a look: