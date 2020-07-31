Abhishek Bachchan shares glimpse of his late night walk in hospital while undergoing COVID-19 treatment

Abhishek received several messages from his friends and colleagues from the industry, wishing him good health.

Reacting to the post, Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: "Soon".

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: "Get well soon junior."

Abhishek is in the hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Abhishek's actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 on July 27.

"Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital," Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya's discharge.

"They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff," he had added.