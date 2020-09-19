Abhishek Bachchan schools troll for sharing misleading picture of Big B with ‘Dawood Ibrahim’

Recently, a picture of Amitabh Bachchan went viral on social media, as one Twitter user claimed that Big B can be seen in one frame with alleged ‘underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’.
Abhishek Bachchan, however, schooled the troll for misleading netizens by naming the wrong person with him father. Clarifying the same her wrote, "Brother, this photo is from my father and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Mr Ashok Shankarrao Chavan."
The user then deleted the said tweet.
The Bachchan family is being trolled by netizens after Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who has claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry.
The keyword "Bachchans" started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput's death among others.
They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts in the film industry.
Security has been increased outside their bungalows in Mumbai, after Jaya asked the government to protect and support, a police official said.
"Amitabh Bachchan already has X category security cover. After the speech (in Parliament by Jaya Bachchan), we stepped up peripheral security and increased patrolling outside their bungalows in Juhu," the official said.
The Bachchans have 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' bungalows in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Pratiksha'.
The official said the security has been stepped up as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in view of Jaya Bachchan's speech.
