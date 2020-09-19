Abhishek Bachchan schools troll for sharing misleading picture of Big B with ‘Dawood Ibrahim’

The keyword "Bachchans" started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput's death among others.

They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts in the film industry.

Security has been increased outside their bungalows in Mumbai, after Jaya asked the government to protect and support, a police official said.

"Amitabh Bachchan already has X category security cover. After the speech (in Parliament by Jaya Bachchan), we stepped up peripheral security and increased patrolling outside their bungalows in Juhu," the official said.

The Bachchans have 'Jalsa', 'Janak' and 'Pratiksha' bungalows in Juhu. They live in 'Jalsa' and 'Pratiksha'.

The official said the security has been stepped up as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident in view of Jaya Bachchan's speech.