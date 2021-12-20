Abhishek Bachchan reveals he has been replaced in films, was asked to vacate front row seats for 'big stars' at events

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who has often been trolled about how his acting career survives because of his father Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed that he has been replaced in films and asked to vacate front row seats at public events.

In an interview with Rolling Stones India, Abhishek said that he understands that it is an inevitable part of being an actor and one shouldn't take it personally.

The 'Bunty Aur Babli' actor insisted that he too had to face his own share of struggles and rejections since his father never picked up the phone on anyone.

"I’ve been replaced in films. I’ve been replaced in films and not been told. And I’ve literally shown up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there. And you had to just quietly turn around and walk away. I’ve been told I’ve been replaced in films. People don’t take your call. And that’s, that’s normal. Every actor has gone through it. I’ve seen my father go through it," the actor said.

He added, "I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back."

However, the actor confessed that being replaced was heartbreaking but he understands that ‘it’s not personal, it’s business,’ adding that it is a great reality check.

Abhishek admitted that while being the son of Amitabh Bachchan is an enormous privilege, he could not just sit on his laurels. "A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine," he said.

Abhishek began his acting journey with 'Refugee' in the year 2000. He was last seen in 'Bob Biswas' which received a mixed response from the audience and critics alike.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:24 PM IST