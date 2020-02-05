Abhishek Bachchan receives heartwarming wishes on 44th birthday

New Delhi: Abhishek Bachchan ringed in his 44th birthday on Wednesday and the actor received heart-warming wishes from Bollywood celebrities on social media.
Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from Abhishek's wedding day and wrote, "Looking after u since 2004 happiest birthday @bachchan I will always b fussing about u, cutting ur food into bite sizes, straightening ur shirts n smoothening ur hair.. deal with it pls."
Priety Zinta shared their funny moments from IPL days and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my darling fellow Aquarian @bachchan I just wanna say I love you always Wish you loads of love, happiness, success, sexiness & blockbusters Muaah ! #Birthdayboy #friendsforever #ting" Madhuri Dixit Nene tweeted to wish Abhishek on a special day and wrote, "Birthday greetings to you @juniorbachchan. Hope your special day brings you all that your heart desires!"
Anil Kapoor wished the birthday boy on Twitter by sharing a quirky picture of the star where he is sitting in a park sporting football jersey. He tweeted "Happy Birthday to the always witty, kind-hearted, hilarious & my forever Bhaiya, @juniorbachchan!! May you have a great day & amazing year ahead!"
Riteish Deshmukh conveyed the birthday wishes on Twitter and wrote, "Dearest @juniorbachchan wishing you a smashing birthday- May you have a fabulous one - happiness, good health & loads of love. ...... *chestbump*..... dhudhhhh."
Ajay Devgn sent good wishes for Abhishek on Twitter and wrote, " Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Here's wishing you loads of good wishes & love. Have a great one @juniorbachchan." Athiya Shetty tweeted "happiest birthday, favourite. @juniorbachchan." John Abraham wished Abhishek on Twitter by sharing a funny picture from their 'Dostana' days, He wrote, "Happy birthday baba !! @juniorbachchan."
