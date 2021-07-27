Abhishek Bachchan reacts after fan says he played Capt. Vikram Batra ‘way better’ in ‘LOC: Kargil’ than Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Shershaah’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, will be seen playing the role of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming film "Shershaah".

The biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan, narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.

In the film, Malhotra will be seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.

The film’s trailer was launched at the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations in Kargil.

The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.

Reacting to the same, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had essayed the role of Batra in “LOC: Kargil” took to Twitter and wrote, Loved it!! Such a wonderful way to honour one of India’s bravest sons! Best wishes @karanjohar @vishnu_dir @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara.”