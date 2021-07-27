Abhishek Bachchan reacts after fan says he played Capt. Vikram Batra ‘way better’ in ‘LOC: Kargil’ than Sidharth Malhotra in ‘Shershaah’

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, will be seen playing the role of Kargil hero Captain Vikram Batra in the upcoming film "Shershaah".
The biographical war drama, directed by noted south film director Vishnuvaradhan, narrates the life story of Captain Batra and how he led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously.
In the film, Malhotra will be seen in the double role of Captain Vikram Batra and his twin brother Vishal Batra.
The film’s trailer was launched at the Kargil Vijay Divas celebrations in Kargil.
The intriguing trailer promises powerful performances by all the actors, enthralling dialogues, captivating visuals, and an engaging story.
From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat.
Reacting to the same, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who had essayed the role of Batra in “LOC: Kargil” took to Twitter and wrote, Loved it!! Such a wonderful way to honour one of India’s bravest sons! Best wishes @karanjohar @vishnu_dir @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara.”
When a Twitter user commented “#ShershaahTrailer is awsm. No offense to Siddharth malhotra (awsm actor did a good job) but I think @juniorbachchan played Capt. Vikram batra (pvc) way better in #LocKargil movie. (Was more energetic especially in that dialogue - ye Dil mange more, Durga Mata ki jai),” Abhishek replied with a folded hands emoji.
Junior B had the same response to another user who wrote, “Just watched #ShershaahTrailer starring @SidMalhotra but wanna tell everyone that No one can match effort/energy putten by @juniorbachchan in 2003 LOC:Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Vikram Batra. Always gives goosebumps while seeing and listening his dialogue.”
"Shershaah" is scheduled to be released on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video. The film is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)