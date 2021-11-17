Abhishek Bachchan quotes Aishwarya to wish his princess Aaradhya on 10th birthday

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan turned 10 on November 16.

The trio, who jetted off to the Maldives to celebrate checked into Amilla, a luxury resort. They also shared pictures of the spectacular view from their villa, and an excursion into the ocean to view dolphins.

On Wednesday, Abhishek took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post for his baby girl. He wrote, “Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says “you make the world a better place”. We love you and god bless you always. #aboutlastnight”

Their latest outing comes a month after they went on a trip to Paris, where Aishwarya shared the ramp with singer Camila Cabello and actor Katherine Langford at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris, which was an outdoor runway show.

Post that, they flew to Dubai and returned for Amitabh Bachchan’s 79th birthday.

Meanwhile on work front, Abhishek will next be seen in second season of 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' alongside Amit Sadh. Bachchan and Sadh will both reprise their roles of Dr Avinash Sabharwal and Inspector Kabir Sawant, respectively, for the Amazon original.

Abhishek will also be seen in films like 'Dasvi' and 'Bob Biswas'. Buzz also suggests the Abhishek has also signed up for a film with R Balki, however, there is no confirmation on that front.

On the other hand, Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Ponniyin Selvan'. As per viral reports and speculations, she might also be seen in Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Gulab Jamun', co-starring her actor-husband Abhishek.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 11:39 AM IST