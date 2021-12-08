‘Abhishek Bachchan is one actor who elevates other people's work too’: ‘Bob Biswas’ fame Bhanu Uday

Bhanu Uday, who rose to fame with Netflix’s ‘Ludo’, film ‘Manto’, recently featured in ‘Bob Biswas’ starring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role.

Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, 'Bob Biswas' revolves around a contract killer of the same name featured originally in Vidya Balan's hit 'Kahaani', essayed by Saswata Chatterjee.

Recalling how he came onboard for the film, Bhanu says that he lost an opportunity to work in a Netflix show because producer and ace filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, felt the actor looked too young for the role. However, the filmmaker promised to collaborate on a different project.

It was 6 months later that Bhanu got a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra’s office for a two-day cameo in Bob Biswas. But destiny had different plans.

He says, “I said yes without blinking an eye since I just wanted to work with Sujoy Da. 15 days later, I got another call saying that Sujoy da and Diya wanted me to play Jishu Narang, a very unscrupulous cop, who instigates and drives Bob back to contract killing, which was a primary part. I was ecstatic.”

Talking about his prep for the role, Bhanu states that he was cast a day before shooting was about to begin. “I just surrendered myself completely to the script and Diya and did exactly what she said,” says Bhanu, who featured in Disney+ Hotstar series ‘Rudrakaal’, where he also essayed the role of a cop.

‘Bob Biswas’ marks Diya’s directorial debut. When asked about his experience working with her, Bhanu states, “Was it her debut! She was so in sync with everything and totally sure of how and what she wanted. It didn't feel like it was her first.”

This is Bhanu’s second film alongside Abhishek Bachchan after ‘Ludo’.

Calling Junior B an extremely talented person, he says, “Mr. Abhishek Bachchan is full of knowledge, generous and an extremely interesting actor. Being our second film together there is an ease in performance due to that comfort level. Also, he is one actor who elevates other people's work too. It was a great time.”

For Bhanu Uday, ‘Bob Biswas’ has not just opened new doors but a whole new world. “The film marks coming together of a great and talented group of people. It is the first time I have been given the freedom and the opportunity to express myself as an artist in a film. It has completely changed things for me career wise,” says the actor who has signed on the dotted line for a feature film and an untitled web series.

Published on: Wednesday, December 08, 2021, 12:24 PM IST