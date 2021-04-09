Abhishek Bachchan has an epic reply to netizen who mocked his acting skills in 'The Big Bull' review

Earlier, a “Scam 1992” fan asked AB on Twitter “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan,” to which the actor replied, “I’m in it.”

In an earlier interview, Abhishek had said, that his character Hemant Shah is fictional with the team taking inspiration from certain real-life incidents and people.

"To say that he is based on one just particular person I think will be erroneous," he said.

Bachchan, however, has seen "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"It was a wonderful show, a great achievement by the entire team. The show had great writing, wonderful group of actors, every department excelled and I really enjoyed watching it. It is nice to see good work being done," he said.

'The Big Bull' helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.

The movie also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.