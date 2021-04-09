Abhishek Bachchan has an epic reply to netizen who mocked his acting skills in 'The Big Bull' review

Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited film 'The Big Bull' commenced streaming exclusively for the subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on April 8, 2021.
As viewers began pouring in early reviews on social media, one in particular grabbed Bachchan’s attention, who responded with his usual befitting replies.
A Twitter user wrote, "As usual @juniorbachchan doesn't disappoint you with his 3rd rate so called acting in a poorly scripted & badly filmed #TheBigBull @pratikg80 & #Scam1992 are far superior by miles."
To which Abhishek replied, "Hey man, as long as I’ve not disappointed you, I’m happy. Thank you for taking the time out to see our film."
A web show titled 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' tells the same story and was launched last year on SonyLIV. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the series made Pratik Gandhi, who played the titular role, the breakout star of 2020. The massively successful series named names and was not afraid to show the events as they happened decades back.
While the web series garnered rave reviews, many have raised comparisons between the Pratik Gandhi-starrer with the film featuring Junior Bachchan.
Earlier, a “Scam 1992” fan asked AB on Twitter “I did watch #Scam1992 already, tell me one reason to watch #Thebigbull again. @juniorbachchan,” to which the actor replied, “I’m in it.”
In an earlier interview, Abhishek had said, that his character Hemant Shah is fictional with the team taking inspiration from certain real-life incidents and people.
"To say that he is based on one just particular person I think will be erroneous," he said.
Bachchan, however, has seen "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story", and thoroughly enjoyed it.
"It was a wonderful show, a great achievement by the entire team. The show had great writing, wonderful group of actors, every department excelled and I really enjoyed watching it. It is nice to see good work being done," he said.
'The Big Bull' helmed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.
The film was earlier set to release in October 2020 but was delayed owing to the coronavirus-led pandemic. The makers then decided to go for a direct-to-OTT release.
The movie also stars Nikita Dutta, Ileana D'Cruz, Sumit Vats, Ram Kapoor, Sohum Shah among many more.
