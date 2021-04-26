Abhishek Bachchan has a classy reply to Twitter user who told him to 'do more than just send virtual hugs' amid COVID-19 crisis

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, known for keeping his calm and replying to hate comments and trolls on social media, has once again displayed his class and gracefully reacted to a Twitter user criticizing him of not doing enough to help general public in their time of need.

On Sunday, Abhishek shared a message of hope and good wishes for his fans and followers on Twitter.

"Here’s sending out a huge virtual hug to you all. RT and spread the love. In times like these, we need it," he had tweeted.

However, while most of them were touched by his gesture, the message did not go down well with a few people.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Wish you did more than just sending hugs! People are dying without oxygen and beds. Hugs are just not enough, Sir."

Replying to her, Abhishek said that he has indeed been helping people in his capacity.

"I am, ma’am. Just because I don’t put it on social media doesn’t mean I’m not doing anything. We all are trying to do our best and whatever we can. The situation is very sad, hence felt spreading a little bit of love and positivity could help," he responded.