Abhishek Bachchan claps back at a Twitter user who called him ‘slow’ in comparison to Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his epic replies to trolls who try to bring him down on Twitter.

In the latest edition of drama on the microblogging site, junior B got into a spat with a user who called him ‘slow’ in comparison to fellow actor Akshay Kumar.

It all began when film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praised Khiladi Kumar on Twitter and wrote, “Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!”

Bachchan replied to the tweet, “Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things.”

Joining the thread of conversation, a Twitter user referring to AB commented, “Bhai…It's always good to appreciate people who are setting good example for the community. The one who couldn't they didn't get appreciated…Simple formula. I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast.”

In response to the user, the actor listed out all the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention, AB had also tested positive for coronavirus a couple of months back.

“Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent.”

