Abhishek Bachchan claps back at a Twitter user who called him ‘slow’ in comparison to Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is known for his epic replies to trolls who try to bring him down on Twitter.
In the latest edition of drama on the microblogging site, junior B got into a spat with a user who called him ‘slow’ in comparison to fellow actor Akshay Kumar.
It all began when film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi praised Khiladi Kumar on Twitter and wrote, “Amazing how @akshaykumar finishes off the shoot of an entire film in the amount of time that other stars take to learn a skill which they need to act out in a small scene or so! And more often than not, his film turns out to be the bigger hit! More actors need to ‘plan’ better!”
Bachchan replied to the tweet, “Not fair! Each to their own. Different people are motivated by different things. And have a different pace at doing things.”
Joining the thread of conversation, a Twitter user referring to AB commented, “Bhai…It's always good to appreciate people who are setting good example for the community. The one who couldn't they didn't get appreciated…Simple formula. I understand you are slow that's why you may be feeling bad. Work hard and become fast.”
In response to the user, the actor listed out all the work he did during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention, AB had also tested positive for coronavirus a couple of months back.
“Mr. Prabhakar. During this pandemic, I completed a web series, a documentary and finished 3 films. Released and promoted the web series, 1 movie and the documentary too. I don’t think speed is my problem, neither intent.”
Check out the full conversation below.
The exhibitor replied saying actors and filmmakers need to push the tempo as more work has to be generated.
To this, Abhishek replied: "Good work begets more work! Cannot be making films form just the sake of making films. In the long run you will end up doing more damage to the industry. It's a bit of a catch 22."
After Abhishek Bachchan became a target of social media attack over the discussion, exhibitor Rathi finally came out in his support: "And for those of you who are trying to verbally heckle him for his opinion and work -- I can say without an iota of doubt that he is among the most well meaning, hard working & nicest people in the entertainment industry. I always have and always will cheer for him! @juniorbachchan"
On work front, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Basu's "Ludo". The anthology film has four stories about protagonists tied together by unavoidable circumstances and coincidences.
His forthcoming film projects include "The Big Bull" and "Bob Biswas".
"The Big Bull", directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly based on India's securities scam of 1992.
Meanwhile, "Bob Biswas" was the name of the poker-faced contract killer, which became the breakout character of Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 film 'Kahani', starring Vidya Balan.
The movie, which is a character-based spin-off film will be directed by debutant director Diya Annapurna Ghosh, whose previous short film was selected for Cannes Film Festival in 2018.
“Bob Biswas”, which is slated to be released sometime mid next year will be presented by Red Chillies Entertainment.
