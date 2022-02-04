Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: Times when the actor impressed us with his doting dad comments

Born on February 5, Abhishek Bachchan is one actor who has always been true to his fans and himself.

Whether it’s openly accepting and appreciating that his wife is more successful than him, giving befitting reply to trolls or admitting that he does feel the pressure of being Amitabh Bachchan’s son, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Abhishek is the most real person in Bollywood you can ever come across.

However, out of all the roles which the actor has played in his real and reel life, we must admit that Abhishek is a doting father who loves and adores his daughter Aaradhya to death.

Abhishek, who is known to clap back at trolls with his savage replies also pulled up those who come for his daughter.

In an interview with BollywoodLife he said, "It’s completely unacceptable and something that I will not tolerate. I’m a public figure that’s fine, my daughter is out of bounds. If you have anything to say, come and say it to my face.”

In a question and answer session on Twitter, when asked if he'd want Aaradhya to come in the film industry as well, the doting dad went on say, "would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy."

The doting father that he is, the actor has maintained that the birth of his daughter has had a great impact on his choice of films.

