Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From 'Yuva' to 'Bluffmaster', Top 10 films of the actor

Abhishek Bachchan was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 5th February 1976 to the Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek has delivered several hits on the box office and is a renowned entrepreneur.
Abhishek went to Jamnabai Naree School and Bombay Scottish School, Modern School in Delhi and Aiglon College in Switzerland. Abhishek made an impressive debut in Bollywood with the critically acclaimed film 'Refugee'.
Since then, he has featured in a lot of films. He recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Web Series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' which was well received. Abhishek will next be seen in 'Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'.
Here are the Top 10 Films starring Junior Bachchan.
Refugee
J.P Dutta curated a beautiful story to launch Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. Refugee was well received by the critics and was moderately successful at the box office.
LOC Kargil
Another JP Dutta flick, this one is based on the Indo-Pak Kargil war. Abhishek Bachchan portrayed the role of Lt. Vikram Batra. The film was highly appreciated by the critics.
Yuva
Abhishek Bachchan shines in every frame of this flick. This Mani Ratnam film was widely praised for it's excellent storyline and impressive characters.
Dhoom
Abhishek Bachhan has been an integral part of this Hit franchise. ACP Jai Dixit was liked by the audiences and Dhoom turned out to be a hit due to an interesting script and impressive songs.
Bunty aur Babli
Abhishek was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this super hit crime comedy. His chemistry with Rani Mukherjee was loved by the audiences and critics alike.
Sarkar
This intense RGV crime drama was a hit at the box office. Abhishek Bachchan received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for essaying the role of Shankar Nagre.
Bluffmaster
This 2005 crime comedy directed by Rohan Sippy is a joy ride. Abhishek as Roy Kapoor, a conman shines in every frame. The film was also praised for its groovy soundtracks.
Guru
Mani Ratnam got the best out of Abhishek Bachchan. Moreover, A.R Rahman's music and the amazing chemistry between the leads helped the film rake in good box office collection.
Paa
Father played the son and son payed the father in this one of a kind drama film. Although Amitabh Bachchan took away all the limelight, Abhishek was also mighty impressive as Amol Arte for which he received another Filmfare Nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Ludo
This Anurag Basu directed flick was released on Netflix. Abhishek as 'Bittu' was extremely frightening and impressive. The moments between him and the little girl who gets herself kidnapped by Abhishek are extremely adorable.