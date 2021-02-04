Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From 'Yuva' to 'Bluffmaster', Top 10 films of the actor

Abhishek Bachchan was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 5th February 1976 to the Bollywood legends Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek has delivered several hits on the box office and is a renowned entrepreneur.

Abhishek went to Jamnabai Naree School and Bombay Scottish School, Modern School in Delhi and Aiglon College in Switzerland. Abhishek made an impressive debut in Bollywood with the critically acclaimed film 'Refugee'.

Since then, he has featured in a lot of films. He recently appeared in the Amazon Prime Web Series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows' which was well received. Abhishek will next be seen in 'Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas'.

Here are the Top 10 Films starring Junior Bachchan.