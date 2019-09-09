Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi hug it out, post Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s meme controversy

Few months back Vivek Oberoi had garnered a lot of backlash for when he shared a meme related to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her relationship with himself, Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. He later went on to apologise for the post and deleted it, however Vivek and Abhishek have decided to let bygones be bygones.

The two recently met face to face at an event in Mumbai but the two didn’t let their sour history affect their public meeting. Abhishek was present with his father Amitabh Bachchan at the felicitation of World Badminton Championship gold medalist, PV Sindhu. And incidentally the entire Oberoi family was also present at the event. A video shows the two families interacting with each other and hug it out.

In the video Amitabh Bachchan and Vivek’s father Suresh Oberoi can be seen interacting when Abhishek and Vivek also exchange a few words, smile and hug each other before they move on and talk to other family members. Abhishek also met Priyanka Oberoi, Vivek’s wife as he walked further. Take a look: