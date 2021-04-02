Abhinav Kohli says ex-wife Shweta Tiwari allegedly hit him 'with a stick'

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had alleged that the actress is 'torturing' son Reyansh, has reacted to his ex-wife's domestic violence allegations. Kohli has said that he has 'never beaten Shweta', but has admitted to slapping her on one occasion.

Abhinav, in his recent interview, said that he is not 'a wife-beater' and alleged that the actress once hit him 'with a stick'.

"I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter. And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater," he told SpotboyE.

Talking about their fight and her recent allegations, Abhinav added, "In her latest interview Shweta says I also get provoked but I have not hit anybody. But she has hit me and when she did that to me nobody came to know as I didn't go to the media and said anything or ran away from my child which she has been doing."