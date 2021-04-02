Abhinav Kohli says ex-wife Shweta Tiwari allegedly hit him 'with a stick'

Shweta Tiwari's estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, who had alleged that the actress is 'torturing' son Reyansh, has reacted to his ex-wife's domestic violence allegations. Kohli has said that he has 'never beaten Shweta', but has admitted to slapping her on one occasion.
Abhinav, in his recent interview, said that he is not 'a wife-beater' and alleged that the actress once hit him 'with a stick'.
"I have never beaten Shweta apart from that slap which Palak herself has mentioned in that open letter. And I had already apologised for that slap to both of them. This whole thing is just a confusion created by Shweta just to prove that I subjected her to domestic violence which is not true. I have never been a woman beater," he told SpotboyE.
Talking about their fight and her recent allegations, Abhinav added, "In her latest interview Shweta says I also get provoked but I have not hit anybody. But she has hit me and when she did that to me nobody came to know as I didn't go to the media and said anything or ran away from my child which she has been doing."
Kohli said that he has been suffering and added that Shweta hit him and 'used' Palak to damage his reputation in front of the world by levelling false allegations.
For the unversed, in 2019, it was reported that Shweta Tiwari had filed a case against her husband, accusing him of making obscene comments and showing vulgar photos to her daughter, and also slapping her.
In her latest interview, Shweta Tiwari opened up about how her failed marriages impacted her children and said, "Shweta had said, "(Palak) saw me getting beaten up, she saw women coming. She has seen everything when she was just 6 years old and I had decided to take this step. Palak has seen all that trauma, police coming to the house, her mom going to the police. My son, he is just 4 years old and he knows about police, judges and it is not just because of me."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)