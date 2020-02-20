Abhimanyu, Mrunal Thakur get together for family entertainer 'Aankh Micholi'

Mrunal Thakur"The family entertainer is a story of a family of misfits. Since it's a complete family entertainer, we thought of releasing the film in Diwali and I can promise that the audiences will be in for a laugh riot."

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor and Vijay Raaz. Sachin-Jigar will be composing the music for the film.

"Aankh Micholi" has been written by Jitendra Parmar.

On the film announcement, Vivek Krishnani, Managing Director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India said: "Umesh Shukla, through his work over the years, has the innate ability to enthral audiences by connecting with them through a powerful, humourous and entertaining narrative.

"As a studio, we are always looking out for engaging and riveting stories that can not only charm audiences but evoke strong emotions. I can proudly say that our next film with Umesh which is a family comedy has attracted the best talent in the industry, and with such a stellar ensemble and Umesh in the driver seat this Diwali will be truly a rib tickling roller coaster ride for audiences worldwide.a

Aankh Micholi" is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Umesh Shukla and Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios and the film will be shot across India and Europe.