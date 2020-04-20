Abhi-Ash Wedding Anniversary: When Abhishek Bachchan used a studio prop to propose Aishwarya Rai

Ash, in a candid interview with a magazine, spoke how Abhishek popped the question while they were filming for Guru. The former Miss World revealed that on a windy night in New York, her now husband didn’t have a diamond rock to propose, but a studio prop from their movie set, which was used for the same act. He even went on to keep the ring for sentimental reasons.

Aishwarya said that the gesture was “spontaneous and meaningful”. She added that God has been kind to us. We can certainly afford those standard rocks. But do we need them.”

Speaking more on their relationship over the years the diva asserted, "We argue and fight over such trivial things, nothing major. I can't carry a sulk for too long. After any argument, it's generally me who breaks the ice by asking Abhishek for some advice or the other. Besides, technology has made things so much easier, what are emotions for.”

On work front, Abhishek is all set to feature in Anurag Basu’s Ludo, Harshad Mehta's The Big Bull and Shah Rukh Khan's production venture Bob Biswas - the role made famous by Saswata Chatterjee in the 2012 movie Kahaani. Meanwhile Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's period film Ponniyin Selvan.