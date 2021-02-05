Abhay Deol wants Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Farah Khan Ali to feature in Rihanna's next video

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has lauded Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali for slamming similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agitation in India.

Sharing screenshots of their tweets on his Instagram, Deol wrote, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@'

@taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video!

Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1..."