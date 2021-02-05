Abhay Deol wants Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Farah Khan Ali to feature in Rihanna's next video

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has lauded Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali for slamming similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agitation in India.
Sharing screenshots of their tweets on his Instagram, Deol wrote, "The popular expression, 'having the b@!!$' means to say 'having the courage.' Looking at these lovely ladies’ media feed and I think we should replace 'b@!!$' with 'V@£!/@'
@taapsee, @farahkhanali @reallyswara ya’ll should be in the next @badgalriri video!
Right wing trolls in 3, 2, 1..."
For the unversed, a clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible on Thursday as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn's tweets in response to international pop icon Rihanna's post on farmers' protest in India.
Pop star Rihanna, the fourth most followed celebrity on Twitter with over 100 million followers, on Tuesday took to the microblogging site to share a CNN news article headlined, "India cuts internet around New Delhi as protesting farmers clash with police." "Why aren't we talking about this? #FarmersProtest," Rihanna wrote on Tuesday.
Post her tweet, Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Meena Harris, an American lawyer and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, actors Amanda Cerni, singers Jay Sean, Dr Zeus and former adult star Mia Khalifa voiced their support to the protesting farmers.
India on Wednesday reacted sharply to these tweets with several Bollywood and cricket stars and top ministers rallying around the government in its pushback.
The "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" is neither accurate nor responsible, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Facts must be ascertained before the rush to comment, the ministry added, using the hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda to make its point.
Personalities including Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar, Devgn, Karan Johar and others rallied around the government on social media using hashtags - #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda as they reacted to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs on the issue.
These tweets advised people to not fall for "false propaganda" and support "an amicable resolution", rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences.
Terming it "embarrassing" and "tragic", many in the film industry called out the celebrities for their sudden and co-ordinated Twitter activity while they failed to notice or acknowledge the plight of farmers.
