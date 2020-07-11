Abhay Deol says 'nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg'

Actor Abhay Deol on Saturday said that nepotism is just the "tip of the iceberg', it is prevalent everywhere, and is not just limited to the film industry.

Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with 'Socha Na Tha' under his uncle and actor Dharmendra Deol's Banner Vijayta Films, took to Instagram to share his views in the ongoing debate on nepotism in Bollywood.

He posted a collage featuring him and his uncle Dharmendra and wrote, "My uncle, whom I affectionately call dad, was an outsider who made it big in the film industry. I'm glad there is an active debate on the practices behind the scenes."

"Nepotism is just the tip of the iceberg. I've only ever made one film with my family, my 1st, and I'm grateful to be blessed and have that privileged. I've gone that extra mile in my career to make my own path, something that dad always encouraged. For me he was the inspiration," he added.

The 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor then said nepotism is prevalent everywhere including politics, business and films.

"Nepotism is prevalent everywhere in our culture, be it in politics, business, or film. I was well aware of it and it pushed me to take chances with new directors and producers throughout my career. That is how I was able to make movies that were considered "out of the box." I'm glad some of those artists and films went on to have tremendous success," he wrote.