Abhay Deol, Karan Deol's 'Velle' to release on December 10 in theatres; see first-look poster

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol's upcoming film "Velle" is slated to release on December 10 in theatres, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Also featuring Deol's nephew, actor Karan Deol, the crime-comedy is produced by superstar Ajay Devgn and directed by debutante Deven Munjal.

The film is said to be the Hindi adaptation of 2019 Telugu movie "Brochevarevarura".

Devgn's banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms launched the poster of "Velle", featuring Karan in a never-seen-before comical avatar, and the release date on their official Twitter account.

The makers also said that the trailer will be unveiled on Thursday.

"Har Velle Ka Din Aata Hai #Velle trailer out tomorrow, 12 noon," the tweet read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Abhay, 45, was last seen in Disney's "Spin", which released in August 13 in the US.

Karan, 30, who made his debut in Bollywood with "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" in 2019, will also be seen in the "Apne 2", alongside his grandfather Dharmendra, uncle Bobby Deol and father Sunny Deol.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:45 PM IST