Abhay Deol calls out Sonam Kapoor, Dhanush's 'Raanjhanaa' for 'glorifying sexual violence' through its regressive message

'Raanjhanaa', released under the directorship of Aanand L Rai in 2013, was the debut movie of Dhanush in the Bollywood industry. A fresh pair on -screen, the duo's chemistry was appreciated by the audience upon the release of the flick. However, the narrative was slammed for glorifying stalking.

During an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s radio show, 'What Women What', Swara Bhasker had also admitted the same and said, "I think so. I think aware hona zaroori hai. I always feel ki films kahaani hai. Woh naara nahi hai, manifesto nahi hai kisi bhi political party ya kisi movement ka. Woh kisi textbook ka chapter nahi hai feminism par ya kisi bhi aur ‘ism’ par. Woh ek kahaani hai. Whatever you are showing, the drive and emotionality has to be correct. Still, I think it’s good to be aware and I feel it’s a learning process (I think so. I think one has to be aware. I feel movies are stories. They are not a slogan or a manifesto of a political party or a movement. Those are not a chapter of a textbook, or on feminism or any ‘ism’ for that matter. Films are stories. Whatever you are showing, the drive and emotionality has to be correct. Still, I think it’s good to be aware and I feel it’s a learning process)"

Talking about her character in the film, Swara had added, “Bindiya was one of my favourite characters and I really liked that film. My boyfriend (writer Himanshu Sharma) had written it. When it came out, it got panned by feminists for glorifying stalking. Ki aapne stalking ko aur chhed-chhaad ko ek khaas kism ka cute banake dikhaya. Mere ko bohot din tak lagta raha ki nahi yaar, that’s not true. Yeh hamari mansha nahi thi, hamara intention nahi tha. But then as time passed, I was like, actually, maybe yes. There is an element of… Because woh kahaani itni Dhanush ke character ke perspective se hai. So, I think it is a learning process (Bindiya was one of my favourite characters and I really liked that film. My boyfriend (writer Himanshu Sharma) had written it. When it came out, it got panned by feminists for glorifying stalking. Like, you guys have shown stalking and racketeering in a cute way. For many days, I thought that it is not true. That wasn’t our intention at all. But then as time passed, I was like, actually, maybe yes. There is an element because the film was from Dhanush’s character’s perspective. So, I think it is a learning process)."