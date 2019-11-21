Abhay Deol confesses: I slept with my director, see pic

Abhay Deol is known for his cheeky posts on Instagram. The Chopsticks' actor, on Wednesday, left internet ROFling with his hilarious caption.

Coming up with the right caption for the photos you share on Instagram is an art and it seems, Abhay has mastered the art.

The actor who is currently shooting for a Hotstar web-series tickled the funny bones of the internet when he shared a picture on photo-sharing app and captioned the picture, “I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar."

Wait! Before you assume otherwise, take a look at the picture: