Abhay Deol confesses: I slept with my director, see pic

Abhay Deol is known for his cheeky posts on Instagram. The Chopsticks' actor, on Wednesday, left internet ROFling with his hilarious caption.
Coming up with the right caption for the photos you share on Instagram is an art and it seems, Abhay has mastered the art.
The actor who is currently shooting for a Hotstar web-series tickled the funny bones of the internet when he shared a picture on photo-sharing app and captioned the picture, “I finally did it. I slept with my director. On set with Mahesh Manjrekar."
Wait! Before you assume otherwise, take a look at the picture:
This funny post cracked his followers up and they took to the comments section to drop laughing emojis. After the post sent Instagram into a frenzy, Bipash Basu was the first one to drop LOL emojis on the picture.
Others posted comments like, "Casting chair", “sleeping beauties, in between duties”, “Clearly men don't cuddle!”
The last post that cracked his Instafam up was when he shared this meme.
On the professional front, the Dev.D actor Abhay Deol was last seen in Netflix’s Chopstick. He is currently working on a web series that is helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The untitled web-series is reportedly Hotstar’s most expensive project.
