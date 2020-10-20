Abhay 2 review: Graphic, gut-wrenching and definitely not for the faint-hearted

The story

Abhay 2 comprises of three different crime thrillers that have their leanings in real life. Abhay Pratap Singh (Kunal Kemmu) is a Special Task Officer who is asked to crack complex cases. His demeanour is precise and is very brutal with his facts. He has trained himself to keep with his composure even during trying times. Interestingly, he is one of the fewer officers who is encouraged to use his brain instead of brawn.

The review

The series beings with an unsuspecting middle-aged shopkeeper named Harsh (Chunky Pandey) donning the avatar of the villain from the famous Hollywood film ‘Hannibal’. He is obsessed with the idea of consuming the brains (literally, no pun intended) of all the bright minds to ace at an exam that he is still preparing for in his late 40s. Unlike ‘Hannibal’, Ken Ghosh spares us the graphic, gut-wrenching details and cuts to Abhay Pratap Singh taking over to solve the case. Episode one is perfectly premised. The reveal happens bit by bit as it evolves progressively. The episode, however, ends on a confusing note, abruptly cutting into a new crime committed by Ram Kapoor.

Asha Negi role as a reporter only begins to evolve only after the third episode.

In the second episode, Saloni (Bidita Bag) plays a prostitute deriving orgasmic pleasure from killing men. She experiences a close brush with murder; adopting the style of the murderer who tries to kill her. Bidita displays very patchy emotions and energy levels in the part that she plays. We have seen her deliver more fiercely in series such as ‘Sholay Girl’. She has delivered the shades of grey with a lot more ease in series like ‘Bahukaal’.

Ram Kapoor is the third villain (episode three). He borrows heavily from the film ‘The Joker’. He takes over the role of a villain like a fish takes to water. He gets into character casting that evil grin, enabling viewers to read his mind with ease. He artfully creates an intriguing, mysterious air. Recently, he has veered away from playing romantic and mushy parts he enacted in well-known series such as ‘Bade Acche Lage Ho and 'Kya Hua Tera Vada’ to playing something more nuanced and complex like in ‘Abhay 2’ and the much awaited Netflix series ‘The Suitable Boy’. Ram Kapoor advantageously steers his physicality to play his part.

As a character, Ram Kapoor propels Abhay to resolve three to four cases involving a police officer (Indraneil Sengupta) who is involved in the murder of many women. The psychologically disoriented cop dresses up like a woman, kills them, and then drinks their blood. Indraneil is well involved in the part played by him. He recently starred in the series ‘The Gone Game’ and ‘Love and Affairs’.

Episode six to eight solves another mysterious crime committed by Raghav Juyal as he plays the part of Samar. He plays a psychologically abnormal character who thinks it is perfectly okay to kill individuals involved in illicit same sex sexual relationships. Raghav, who is better known as a dancer, has taken audiences by surprise as he essays a very dark role in the series.

Ken Ghosh has intelligibly explored psychological thriller using the short story format. However, he fails miserably when it comes to establishing a connection between the episodes. The details are gory and gut-wrenching.

Name of the series: Abhay 2

Platform: ZEE5

Number of Episodes: 8

Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag, Asha Negi

Director: Ken Ghosh

Rating: 2.5/5