Abetment to suicide charges and more: What do Sooraj Pancholi and Rhea Chakraborty have in common?

Sooraj Pancholi was one of the famous names among other members of the film fraternity to appear in the back to back deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.
Salian reportedly jumped off her apartment in Malad on June 8. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. No suicide note was found.
Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.
The probe for both cases is underway.
While Mumbai Police is seeking more information on Salian’s whereabouts prior to her death, the Supreme Court handed over Rajput’s case to the CBI for further investigation.
How is Sooraj Pancholi connected to Sushant and Disha?
It all began with a viral post on social media alleging Salian was pregnant with Pancholi's baby. The post was then deleted.
This led to Pancholi’s name trending on Twitter with many spreading rumours around the actor.
For those unversed, Pancholi has also been accused of abetment to suicide of actress Jiah Khan, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in 2013.
Fast forward to 2020, Pancholi has denounced the rumours linking him to Salian and Rajput’s deaths.
He has also filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station, alleging harassment by those who carry unverified news linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths without any proof.
Sooraj Pancholi’s connection to Rhea Chakraborty
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is Sushant’s girlfriend who has been accused among others by the CBI in its FIR for abetment to suicide.
For those unversed, in 2018, Rhea was reportedly cast alongside Sooraj in his film ‘Satellite Shankar’ (released in 2019 after several delays).
A report by DNA stated that she was supposed to play the role of a journalist, but the filmmakers decided to chuck her out after they learnt she was on a PR overdrive, telling the media that she has been roped in as the female lead.
The report further added that another actress was cast opposite Pancholi and Chakraborty had a smaller role. However, she was then shown the door.
However, as per a press release shared by PTI, co-producer of the film Murad Khetani said in a statement, that Rhea opted out of the film owing to date issues.
"Rhea and I were in talks regarding the film but due to her date issues, she couldn't be part of the film. She is a talented actor and I look forward to working with her in future," said Khetani.
Chakraborty then went on to star in 2018 film ‘Jalebi’ which was produced by Mahesh Bhatt.
Mahesh Bhatt’s involvement in Sushant’s case
In July 2020, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of Bhatt as part of their investigation. The gist of Bhatt's statement is yet to be revealed.
Furthermore, it has been reported that Rhea's call records state she spoke with her mentor Bhatt 16 times in the past year, out of which 7 were incoming.
Rhea and Sushant were in a live-in relationship till June 8, the same day Disha Salian died.
