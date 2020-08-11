Abetment to suicide charges and more: What do Sooraj Pancholi and Rhea Chakraborty have in common?

Sooraj Pancholi was one of the famous names among other members of the film fraternity to appear in the back to back deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former manager Disha Salian.

Salian reportedly jumped off her apartment in Malad on June 8. She was declared dead before arrival upon being taken to a hospital. No suicide note was found.

Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14.

The probe for both cases is underway.

While Mumbai Police is seeking more information on Salian’s whereabouts prior to her death, the Supreme Court handed over Rajput’s case to the CBI for further investigation.

How is Sooraj Pancholi connected to Sushant and Disha?

It all began with a viral post on social media alleging Salian was pregnant with Pancholi's baby. The post was then deleted.

This led to Pancholi’s name trending on Twitter with many spreading rumours around the actor.

For those unversed, Pancholi has also been accused of abetment to suicide of actress Jiah Khan, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her Juhu residence in 2013.

Fast forward to 2020, Pancholi has denounced the rumours linking him to Salian and Rajput’s deaths.

He has also filed a complaint at the Versova Police Station, alleging harassment by those who carry unverified news linking him to Disha and Sushant's deaths without any proof.