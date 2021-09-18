'Abba please...': Saif Ali Khan reveals daughter Sara's hilarious reaction when he once sang a lullaby for her

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez will appear on Kapil Sharma's comedy show for the promotion of their recently released film 'Bhoot Police'.

According to reports, Saif confessed about his bad luck with lullabies.

During the episode, Archana Puran Singh asked what do the new fathers Saif and host Kapil Sharma sing to their children while putting them to sleep.

While Kapil said that his daughter Amayra is a fan of 'Baby Shark Doo Doo', Saif said that the lullaby singer in his house is AI Alexa. On being questioned about it, he said that he stopped singing for his children after daughter Sara Ali Khan once reprimanded him as a kid.

"Main gaata tha ek gaana, summertime bolke English lullaby hai aur Sara bohot choti thi uss time pe. Usne aankh kholke bola, 'Abba please don’t sing.' Tabse I can't sing. Even the baby said don't sing", Saif said leaving everyone in splits.

According to a promo shared by the makers earlier, Saif also confessed on the show that despite wanting his wedding with Kareena Kapoor Khan to be a close-knit affair, it turned out to be an extravagant affair.

The promo of the upcoming episode shows the host Kapil Sharma asking Yami about her intimate wedding to filmmaker Aditya Dhar. She replied, "It was my naani who told us we will follow the Covid-19 protocol, thus, we had only 20 people present at the wedding."

On hearing the actress' response, Saif recalled, "Jab humne shaadi ki thi, humne bhi wohi decide kiya tha ki sirf ekdum close family ko bulayenge. Lekin Kapoor family jo hai, unme kum se kum 200 hai."

The 'Hum Tum' actor further said that he is scared of 'expensive' weddings. "Mujhe bohot darr lagta hai expensive shaadis se. Mere 4 bachche hai, bohot darr lag raha hai (I am very scared of expensive weddings. I have four children, I am scared)," Saif joked.

Saif has two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan with Kareena. He also has daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Saif will next be seen in films like 'Adipurush', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and the Hindi remake of 'Vikram Vedha' with Hrithik Roshan.

