'Ab jhande gaadne ka samay agaya hai': Amitabh Bachchan wishes son Abhishek as he begins shoot for 'Ghoomer'

It's a working birthday for Abhishek Bachchan as the actor has commenced the shoot for his film 'Ghoomer' today.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek posted a picture of the film's clapboard placed in front of Lord Ganesha's frame to seek blessings.

"Can't ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning," he captioned the post.

Loading View on Instagram

Netizens and members of the film industry showered Abhishek with good wishes for the project.

"Janamdin ki bhaut saari badhai aur Ghoomer ke liye bhi. Ab jhande gaadne ka samay agaya hai," Amitabh Bachchan commented.

"Happy birthday. All the best," Bipasha Basu wrote.

'Ghoomer' is being helmed by R Balki. This is Abhishek's second collaboration with Balki after 'Paa'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: Times when the actor impressed us with his doting dad comments

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 01:14 PM IST