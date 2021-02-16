'Ab jine ki icha nahi...': Read full text of late actor Sandeep Nahar's suicide note

In the video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" by the constant fights with his wife, and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and his mother-in-law.

"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.

"I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said.

The police officer said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death.

The officer added that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died.

In the "suicide note," purportedly written by Nahar, he mentions about the "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry."

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.