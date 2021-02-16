'Ab jine ki icha nahi...': Read full text of late actor Sandeep Nahar's suicide note

Bollywood actor Sandeep Nahar died on Monday evening in Mumbai after posting a video and a "suicide note" on Facebook in which he purportedly blamed his wife and also mentioned the "politics" he faced in Bollywood, the police said.
Nahar, who was in his 30s and featured in films like Akshay Kumar's Kesari and Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni, was found unconscious at his flat in Goregaon in the evening by his wife Kanchan and friends who took him to SVR Hospital; he was declared dead on arrival, a police officer said.
The actor had posted a "suicide note" on Facebook, along with a nine-minute video.
Here’s the full text which has now been deleted.
In the video in Hindi, the actor can be heard saying that he was "frustrated" by the constant fights with his wife, and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and his mother-in-law.
"I would've died by suicide a long time ago but I chose to give myself the time and hope that things would get better, but they didn't. I now have nowhere to go. I don't know what awaits me after I take this step, but I've been through hell in this life.
"I have only one request, after I am gone, please don't say anything to Kanchan (his wife) but do get her treated," he said.
The police officer said Nahar probably made this video around three hours before his death.
The officer added that they are awaiting the post-mortem report to understand the cause of Nahar's death and how he died.
In the "suicide note," purportedly written by Nahar, he mentions about the "politics" he faced in Bollywood, "unprofessional functioning and the lack of emotions in people working in the industry."
Further investigation is underway, the officer said.