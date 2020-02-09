Aayush Sharma’s body transformation will make you go weak in the knees

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma has been busy with his daddy duties for a while now. Despite his time off screen the actor has been working out intensely for his upcoming project, and we must agree the result is phenomenal.

Sharing a picture of his body after a year of discipline workout and eating right, Sharma took to his Instagram account and wrote, “It’s been a Long Long Journey .. it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg’s of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal.”