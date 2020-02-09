Aayush Sharma’s body transformation will make you go weak in the knees

Salman Khan's brother-in-law and Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma has been busy with his daddy duties for a while now. Despite his time off screen the actor has been working out intensely for his upcoming project, and we must agree the result is phenomenal.
Sharing a picture of his body after a year of discipline workout and eating right, Sharma took to his Instagram account and wrote, “It’s been a Long Long Journey .. it has taken me 1 year to gain 12 Kg’s of lean muscle. A big Thank you to @rajendradhole for being 100% dedicated towards achieving this goal.”
Several celebs commented on Aayush’s picture with congratulatory messages. Varun Dhawan called him an "Italian Stallion", while Maniesh Paul reacted with emojis. Actor Mohit Marwah said "Well done" and Chef Kelvin Cheung posted, "Ripppppped,” on the image.
The actor has been prepping for his role of an Army officer in his next film "Kwatha"."Mixed Martial Arts require discipline and hard work and I want to give my role everything that it demands. My character of an army officer is a disciplined man, who is fearless and fights like a warrior. Mixed Martial Arts is helping me understand actions and discipline better," Aayush told IANS.
"Kwatha" is being produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Karan Lalit Butani.
