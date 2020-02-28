Aayush Sharma to play Jat gangster in Mulshi Pattern's Hindi remake

After making an impressive debut in 2018 romantic comedy Loveyatri opposite Warina Hussain, actor Aayush Sharma is all set to impress the viewers with his much-awaited next. The actor will be seen in the Hindi remake of a popular Marathi film, Mulshi Pattern which will be directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

The film will be set up in Punjab & for the first time ever when fans will see Sharma playing the role of a dreaded Jat gangster. Touted to be one of the promising actors, language seems no bar for the actor as he looks ready to take up films based on good scripts.