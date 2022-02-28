Aayush Sharma suffers severe cramp during his Da-Bangg Tour performance in Dubai - here's what happened next

Proving his dedication and commitment time and again, Aayush Sharma won the hearts of the audience with not just his remarkable performance in 'Antim: The Final Truth' but also his live performance at the Da-Bangg Tour.

After a successful show in Riyadh late last year, Aayush Sharma performed at the Da-Bangg Tour in Dubai offering an electrifying dance performance on some of his biggest chartbusters.

At the Dubai show of Da-Bangg Tour, Aayush Sharma suffered from a cramp on stage, however, the actor still continued his act and only stopped after completing the performance.

A source close to JA events stated, "Aayush Sharma is repeatedly setting precedents about his professionalism and dedication. While he generated huge buzz about his transformation for the role of a gangster in 'Antim: The Final Truth', Aayush has shown impressive levels of commitment for his performance at the Dabangg Tour as well. During dancing on stage at the Dubai show, Aayush suffered a cramp and was in immense pain, but he still didn't stop and went on with his act. It was only after he finished the performance and went backstage, Aayush fell to the ground with pain."

Pictures and videos of Aayush's performance at the Da-Bangg Tour in Dubai have been impressing the audience owing to the remarkable stage presence and impeccable dance moves.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 06:08 PM IST