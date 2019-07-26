Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan to become parents again?

Reports suggests Salman Khan’s little sister Arpita Khan and her husband-actor Aayush Sharma are expecting to become parent again. The two have a three year old Ahil Sharma, who is often spotted with the two during events and outings.

A report on a leading portal suggests the two will become parents to another doting baby boy or a girl in few months’ time. Arpita is apparently consulting a doctor at a leading hospital in Bandra for her second pregnancy.

The two married for four years and been together for six years. They tied the knot in November 2014, while sharing an anniversary post Arpita wrote, “A great marriage is not when a perfect couple comes together, it’s when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their difference. Not only are you my husband & Ahil’s Pappi, your my best friend to. Through Thick & Thin, Happiness & Sorrow. I am blessed to have a partner in crime like you. Love you very very much @aaysharma Happy Anniversary."